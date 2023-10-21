Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

BAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Braskem from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Braskem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sparta 24 Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Braskem by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Braskem by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its position in shares of Braskem by 481.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 115,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 96,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

BAK stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. Braskem has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Braskem had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 50.16%.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

