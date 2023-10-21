Brighton Jones LLC Acquires Shares of 2,701 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG stock opened at $68.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.14 and its 200 day moving average is $74.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.