Brighton Jones LLC Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,703 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,529,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,641,093,000 after purchasing an additional 819,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in General Motors by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,981,032 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,090,060,000 after purchasing an additional 383,957 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in General Motors by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $819,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in General Motors by 94,113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $578,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $29.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $43.63.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. General Motors’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GM. Citigroup cut their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.47.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

