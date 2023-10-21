Brighton Jones LLC Has $235,000 Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NVR by 22,694.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after buying an additional 1,371,424 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in NVR by 2,293,208.1% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after buying an additional 848,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NVR by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,321,244,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NVR by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,482,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVR by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,034,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NVR Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $5,486.60 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,965.00 and a 12-month high of $6,525.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6,093.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6,007.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $123.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 440.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,335.01, for a total transaction of $3,458,915.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,658 shares in the company, valued at $61,183,526.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,320.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $11,698,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,335.01, for a total transaction of $3,458,915.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,183,526.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,767 shares of company stock worth $49,139,940. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

