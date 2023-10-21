Brighton Jones LLC Invests $205,000 in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $1,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $68.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

