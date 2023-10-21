Brighton Jones LLC Invests $209,000 in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197,478 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,836 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $373,796,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.76.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $230.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $1,368,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,581. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $1,368,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $981,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,545 shares of company stock valued at $10,101,098 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

