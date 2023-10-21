Brighton Jones LLC Invests $224,000 in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,713,000. TCP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on Peakstone Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PKST opened at $13.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02. Peakstone Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th.

Peakstone Realty Trust Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

