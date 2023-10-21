Brighton Jones LLC Makes New Investment in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 201,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $9.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASE Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.47 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.60 to $9.20 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

