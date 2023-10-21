Brighton Jones LLC Purchases Shares of 2,962 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,479,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,618,856,000 after buying an additional 604,570 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,104,830,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,377,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,119,000 after buying an additional 567,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,087,000 after purchasing an additional 237,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,792,000 after buying an additional 129,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.
Welltower Stock Down 0.0 %
NYSE:WELL opened at $83.89 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.66 and a 52 week high of $86.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 364.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.81 and a 200-day moving average of $80.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,060.92%.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Welltower
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Can These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Outpace Nvidia’s Growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.