Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Stock Position in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its holdings in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,545 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in WaFd were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of WaFd by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WaFd by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WaFd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of WaFd by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of WaFd by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WaFd Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $24.49 on Friday. WaFd, Inc has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.60.

WaFd Announces Dividend

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.19). WaFd had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $151.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WaFd, Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

