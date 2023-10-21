Brighton Jones LLC Sells 37,706 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,706 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Judson C. Linville purchased 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $199,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,889. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marqeta Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $5.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $8.23.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $231.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.90 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MQ shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Marqeta in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.44.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

