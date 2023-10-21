Brighton Jones LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $501,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 143,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 989.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 14,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 132.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,873.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,990 shares of company stock worth $17,435,124 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE BSX opened at $50.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of 83.42, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

