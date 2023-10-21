Brighton Jones LLC Takes Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 100.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 146.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 376.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $97.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.66. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $9.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

