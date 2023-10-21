Brighton Jones LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH opened at $74.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.61. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

