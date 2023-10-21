British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Stock Position Lifted by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BTI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

