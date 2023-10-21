Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after buying an additional 236,493,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,844,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,146,692,000 after buying an additional 499,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,670,149,000 after purchasing an additional 794,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,001,948,000 after purchasing an additional 375,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $14.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $853.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,695,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,639. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $854.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $799.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $429.17 and a 1 year high of $925.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

