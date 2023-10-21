Brokerages Set Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Target Price at $20.38

Shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.38.
ALRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Alerus Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $17.68 on Friday. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $48.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Alerus Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.08%.
About Alerus Financial
Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.
Read More
