Brokerages Set Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Target Price at $20.38

Shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

ALRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Alerus Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alerus Financial Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 71.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 407.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alerus Financial by 67.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $17.68 on Friday. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $48.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Alerus Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.08%.

About Alerus Financial

(Get Free Report

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.