Brokerages Set FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target at $39.06

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.06.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTAI. Raymond James upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
FTAI Aviation Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE FTAI opened at $33.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.64. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $37.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 1.85.
FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.83 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 144.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 184.62%.
About FTAI Aviation
FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.
Further Reading
