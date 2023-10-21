Brokerages Set Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Target Price at $133.58

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.58.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,202 shares of company stock worth $10,756,352. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $107.96 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $89.49 and a 12-month high of $118.79. The company has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

