Brokerages Set Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) PT at $64.40

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRGS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PRGS

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $589,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,581.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $63,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $589,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,581.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,526 shares of company stock worth $1,089,900. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 353.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.75 and its 200-day moving average is $57.23. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $62.34. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $175.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.