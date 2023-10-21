Brokerages Set Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT at $12.95

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.95.

HOOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.33. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.94 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 49.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 90,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $848,898.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 402,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,858.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 661,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,119,515.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 90,021 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $848,898.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 402,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,858.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 589,953 shares of company stock valued at $6,286,682. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

