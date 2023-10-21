Brokerages Set Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) PT at $9.22

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.22.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RKLB. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $7.40 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.75 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.23. Rocket Lab USA has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 70.47% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $62.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Peter Beck sold 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $20,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,951,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,346,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 20,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $118,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 525,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Beck sold 3,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $20,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,951,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,346,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,720,142 shares of company stock valued at $20,944,469. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,501,322 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $19,716,000 after acquiring an additional 671,949 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 231.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,581 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 200,380 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 245,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Articles

