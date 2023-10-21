Brokerages Set Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Target Price at $63.29

Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.29.

TFIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th.

In other Triumph Financial news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 26,642 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,736,259.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,266,886.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Forman-Barenblit sold 2,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $150,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at $763,647.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.46% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,262,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $449,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TFIN opened at $60.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.73 and a 200-day moving average of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triumph Financial has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $72.62.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $102.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.76 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 11.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Triumph Financial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

