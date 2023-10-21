Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 151,466 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 76.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,466 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.33% of PC Connection worth $15,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in PC Connection by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in PC Connection by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in PC Connection by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PC Connection by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 41.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Insider Activity at PC Connection

In related news, Director Barbara Duckett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $106,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,127 shares in the company, valued at $696,649.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $124,384.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 163,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,840,641.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Duckett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $106,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,649.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,960 shares of company stock worth $2,162,885. Insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $52.86 on Friday. PC Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $56.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.71.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.21. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $733.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.14 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. PC Connection’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Recommended Stories

