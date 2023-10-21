Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $18,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 46,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $444.07 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $432.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

