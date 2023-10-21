Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,830,023,000 after acquiring an additional 454,093,937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Waste Management by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,728,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,111,000 after acquiring an additional 45,109 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,972,000 after acquiring an additional 160,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,877,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,806,000 after buying an additional 55,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $156.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.08.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

