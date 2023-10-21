Brown Advisory Inc. Has $11.50 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $11,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,188,000 after acquiring an additional 623,952 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,219,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,146,000 after acquiring an additional 171,876 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,908,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,727,000 after acquiring an additional 45,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stephens cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $111.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $170.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.93 and a 200-day moving average of $123.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

