Brown Advisory Inc. Has $11.65 Million Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,064 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $11,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 774.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Financial Stock Down 3.2 %

PFC opened at $16.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.54. Premier Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $595.98 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.37 million. Research analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered Premier Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $31,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,190.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

