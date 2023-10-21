Brown Advisory Inc. Has $12.10 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $12,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 7.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 42.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $588,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of CSX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 247,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.60. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.