Brown Advisory Inc. Has $17.11 Million Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,476 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.19% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $17,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $674,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,910,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,473 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $170.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.16 and its 200-day moving average is $195.47. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.98 and a 52 week high of $248.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Virtus Investment Partners Increases Dividend

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $190.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.28 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 16.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VRTS

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.