Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $12.59 Million in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,122,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,586,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.18% of CCC Intelligent Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

CCCS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

Shares of CCCS opened at $12.33 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.07 and a beta of 0.53.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $211.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

