Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Markel Corp grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,730 shares of company stock worth $510,477. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.31.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $266.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.83 and a twelve month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

