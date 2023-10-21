Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,509 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.32% of Chase worth $15,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Chase by 10.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 677,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,975,000 after purchasing an additional 63,890 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chase by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 30,029 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chase by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 29,989 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Chase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 30.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chase in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CCF stock opened at $126.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.06. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Chase Co. has a 12-month low of $81.18 and a 12-month high of $135.27.

Chase Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

