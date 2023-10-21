Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $16,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 17.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $223.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.86 and a 52-week high of $264.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.33.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.39%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

