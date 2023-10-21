Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,342 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 2.84% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $13,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 53.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 66.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 355.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 45.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, CFO Frank A. Cavallaro acquired 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $75,154.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,520.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:PGC opened at $24.38 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average of $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.09). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $57.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.