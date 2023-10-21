Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 1,548 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $11,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 118,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 79,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at $8,928,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 56,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $12,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $121.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.62. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $87.99 and a 12 month high of $130.34.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. Research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 85.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAH. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

