Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,511 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $16,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 379.5% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:D opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $70.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.91. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.48.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

