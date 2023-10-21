Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,694 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $100,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.94 and a 200 day moving average of $72.07. The company has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.38 and a 12-month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. TD Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

