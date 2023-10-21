Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,101 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $12,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 261.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.64.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $178.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $191.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -436.00, a PEG ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.91.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,583 shares of company stock worth $17,579,572. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

