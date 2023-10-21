Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 13,345 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,345 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $11,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $31,676,265,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 1,361.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.55.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $86.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. 3M has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $133.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.