Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 33,753 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,753 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.08% of First Bancorp worth $13,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,037,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,463,000 after acquiring an additional 817,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,340,000 after acquiring an additional 256,264 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 569,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,233,000 after acquiring an additional 247,558 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,793,000 after acquiring an additional 126,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,532,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,657,000 after acquiring an additional 109,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FBNC. Raymond James lowered shares of First Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

First Bancorp Price Performance

FBNC opened at $27.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.07. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average of $30.79.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $101.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.50 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 10.49%. On average, research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Bancorp

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 61,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $1,829,104.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,093. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 61,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $1,829,104.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,093. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,521.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,796 shares of company stock valued at $76,497 over the last three months. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

