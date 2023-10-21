Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 50,400 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 41.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,400 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $14,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRI. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 350.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $606,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,143.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $606,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,143.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.43, for a total transaction of $705,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 9,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,665 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Performance

PRI stock opened at $198.53 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.00 and a 52 week high of $220.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.30 and its 200 day moving average is $194.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.18. Primerica had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $688.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.20.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

