Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Truist Financial

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Brunswick from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $109.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.80.

Brunswick Stock Down 0.9 %

Brunswick stock opened at $72.08 on Tuesday. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $64.55 and a 1-year high of $93.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.30.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brunswick will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $53,519,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,749,000 after buying an additional 478,329 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 136.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,869,000 after buying an additional 386,414 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 80.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,663,000 after purchasing an additional 340,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,033,000 after purchasing an additional 263,477 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

