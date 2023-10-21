C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a market perform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.60.

C3.ai Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:AI opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.55. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.28.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.56 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 99.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,888. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in C3.ai by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 923,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,987,000 after purchasing an additional 197,289 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in C3.ai by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in C3.ai by 5,360.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

