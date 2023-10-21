Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,186,000 after purchasing an additional 686,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,571,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Cabot by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,696,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,962 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Cabot by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Cabot by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,915,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,808,000 after purchasing an additional 56,765 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.04. The company had a trading volume of 302,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,125. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $63.73 and a 12-month high of $83.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.14). Cabot had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

