Callahan Advisors LLC Buys 125 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.8% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.84.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $148.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.08. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $126.48 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

