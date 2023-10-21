Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$78.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TOU has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$84.04.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOU

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$72.86 on Tuesday. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$52.34 and a twelve month high of C$84.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$68.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$64.17. The stock has a market cap of C$24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.56.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.28. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 51.66%. The firm had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.2762815 earnings per share for the current year.

Tourmaline Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 12.65%.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.