Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on December 15th

Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Canadian General Investments Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CGI stock traded down C$0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$33.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148. Canadian General Investments has a 12-month low of C$30.00 and a 12-month high of C$37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$695.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.44.

About Canadian General Investments

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

