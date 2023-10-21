Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on December 15th

Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.
Canadian General Investments Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of CGI stock traded down C$0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$33.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148. Canadian General Investments has a 12-month low of C$30.00 and a 12-month high of C$37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$695.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.44.
About Canadian General Investments
