Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSE:CGI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Canadian General Investments Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSE CGI opened at C$33.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$695.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. Canadian General Investments has a twelve month low of C$30.00 and a twelve month high of C$37.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.81.

Canadian General Investments Company Profile

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

