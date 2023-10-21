Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSE:CGI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.
Canadian General Investments Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of TSE CGI opened at C$33.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$695.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. Canadian General Investments has a twelve month low of C$30.00 and a twelve month high of C$37.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.81.
