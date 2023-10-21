Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $104.91

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $104.91 and last traded at $105.20, with a volume of 172175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.39.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.5996 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,375,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,400,975,000 after purchasing an additional 188,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after acquiring an additional 554,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,819,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,673,162,000 after acquiring an additional 106,492 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,441,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,342,000 after acquiring an additional 108,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 9,556,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,080,000 after acquiring an additional 70,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.